Ten tips for intentional holiday spending

LOGAN — The holiday hustle and bustle has begun. It can be a stressful time, but it’s important to keep it in perspective and remember why people go to all the effort.
Author Donald E. Westlake said, “As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December’s bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same.”
With that in mind, here are 10 tips for budgeting for gifts and events for loved ones.
Make list, check twice
Who are gifts needed for? How much will be spent on them? How many neighbor/office/teacher/coach gifts will be needed? Is there a plan for doing any entertaining during the holidays? Are there concerts, movies, or other events that would be enjoyed? Is any travel planned during the holidays?
Decide how much to spend
Ideally, some money has been set aside for the holidays. If not, cut back on extras such as movies, dinners out or coffee/soda until the holidays are over. Go through the monthly budget and see where it can be trimmed back.
If necessary, take on a temporary job for the holidays. Sell some unused things on EBay, Facebook Marketplace, the classified ads or try holding a garage sale in a warm garage to get rid of unwanted items.
Budget for the holiday
In addition to gifts, don’t forget all the other holiday-related expenses. These include such things as holiday clothing, the cost of shopping (gas, parking, food), donating to charitable causes, decorations, holiday concerts and movies, food and drinks for parties, gift exchanges with the office, greeting cards, family photos, postage for cards and packages and travel expenses.
Decide who, what
Set a firm “no more than” amount to be spent for each person. Parents might want to have children make a list of their wants in order of importance. Have children make their lists by early November so parents can notify “Santa” of their wishes.
Then, once the lists are made and mailed, let children know that no changes are allowed. If disposable income is tight, try handmade gifts such as cookies, pumpkin bread, a family photo or something crafty.
Set expectations
If gifts will be minimal this year, advise people now. Bring their expectations in line and absolve oneself of gift-giving guilt.
Now is also the time to discuss reasonable and economically feasible gift-giving tactics with family and friends, such as grab bags, white elephant gifts, name exchanges or skipping gifts altogether.
Start shopping early
Many people shop year around and are always on the lookout for holiday gifts. Clearance racks and shelves are a great place for bargains. Buy winter clothes at the end of the season in March and April in projected sizes and hide them away until the holidays.
Buy wrapping paper and holiday decor at a deep discount after Christmas. One of the surest ways to overspend is to wait until the last minute and buy all the gifts in a rush. This makes an already stressful time even more stressful.
Stay on budget, keep list
Stay on the budget and keep a list of financial obligations. When tempted to overspend, review those obligations. Shop when pressed for time. Less time in a store usually means fewer purchases.
Or, shop with a trusted friend or relative who will firmly guide a tempted shopper away from unplanned purchases. If a gift on the list is on sale, buy it. If it isn’t, “just say no.”
Keep track of spending
Use cash. Put each household member’s holiday budget in an envelope. When the money’s gone, it’s gone. If credit cards are used for convenience, hold a weekly reckoning with yourself, your spouse and the credit card receipts to make sure no one is going overboard.
If credit cards MUST be used, pay them off as quickly as possible. The best bet is to pay it off in one lump sum. Don’t handicap oneself into the new year with debt; be in the position to be financially successful after the holidays.
Get creative
Give “sweat equity” gifts, which might include a hand-made certificate for free babysitting or cat-sitting services, snow shoveling, yard work or another service. Share a talent. Make an afghan, do a wood-working project, make a holiday decoration or start an herb garden.
Add cheap cheer
Play holiday music, drive around town and see the lights, do a scavenger hunt, make pies or cookies with family or friends, decorate gingerbread houses, go caroling, adopt a senior citizen for the holidays or make holiday crafts.
Try giving children “something they need, something they want, something to read and something to wear.”
Go to a religious service of another church. Read holiday stories and books, decorate the tree, make a paper chain countdown, watch Christmas movies in pajamas or scrapbook the year’s events.
Remember – this is the season of giving – not the season of spending, as most merchants would have us believe.