This Pi Day, make math fun for kids

(StatePoint) — Pi Day, is not only an annual opportunity to celebrate math, it’s also a day to honor the renowned scientist and mathematician, Albert Einstein, born on March 14.
Here are some great ways your family can make math fun this Pi Day:
Visit math museum
Take the kids to a hands-on math museum featuring fun interactive exhibits, events, puzzles, games and more that bring math to life.
Bake a ‘pi’
Bake a pi-themed pi. Whether you love cherry, chocolate or lemon meringue, you can honor the day by baking a pie and carving the symbol for pi into your creation. This is also a great opportunity to calculate fractions, angles, percentages and areas!
Learn pi meaning
A very special number, pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, making its value essential for those studying geometry. It’s also an “irrational number,” meaning its exact value can’t be expressed as a fraction.
While scientists have calculated trillions of digits of pi, you are likely familiar with the first few — 3.14. Use a high-quality graphing or scientific calculator, such as those from Casio, to study up on several more of pi’s digits and practice using its value in equations.
Learn about Einstein
There are many terrific biographies for all reading levels available, as well as documentaries and biopics that can help the family learn more about the life and work of the legendary Albert Einstein.
Math may sometimes get a reputation for being one of the tougher school subjects, but it can also be a lot of fun. Let this Pi Day be an opportunity to show kids that math is something to celebrate.