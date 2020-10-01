(StatePoint) Hitting the trail for a hike is good for the mind and body. Fortunately, there are still plenty of opportunities to get out and do so this fall. As you plan your next outdoor adventure, consider supporting your journey with the following tech tools and gear:
• Lighting your path: The sun is setting earlier these days, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to pursue the same long hikes you enjoyed all summer. Maintain top visibility and light your way safely with a hands-free headlamp. Today’s headlamp models offer hybrid energy options, battery life reader features and are lightweight, making them easy to stow somewhere handy in your day pack and wear when needed.
• Easy does it: Weighing in at only a few pounds, an inflatable chair or couch makes for an easy addition to your day pack, and one with huge payoffs when it’s time to take a load off for a picnic lunch. The latest designs offer better ergonomics, easy inflation and breathable materials for optimum comfort.
• Fill ‘er up: A mini water filtration system can lighten your load substantially, freeing you of the burden of having to carry all the water you’ll need throughout the day. Just be sure that your route will take you past streams or other water sources so you can refill and filter on-the-go.
With the latest tech and gear, you can enjoy those crisp autumn days to the fullest before winter sets in.