North Sanpete’s Easter Offering Choir (EOC), founded thirty-six years ago by Dr. Roy Ellefsen, and the Sanpete Valley Singers Choir (SVS), founded by Steven J. Clark in the year 2000, have merged under the name of, Sanpete Valley Choral Arts Society (SVCAS).
Ellefsen’s Easter Offering concert has been a mainstay of North Sanpete culture since the ‘80s. Clark’s choir performs Christmas concerts at venues ranging from local communities to the Gunnison State Prison to Temple Square.
Angela Thompson, the choir’s new Secretary/Treasurer, says that both groups will benefit from unified administration, resources, and fund-raising, and will only use original (Octavo) music for rehearsals and performances.
In 2019, the SVS received the first increment of a grant from the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area that was never used due to the Covid-19 shutdown. Those proceeds will now help launch the SVCAS. The choir is actively seeking additional patrons who can fund operations year to year.
“This is a wonderful development,” Dr. Ellefsen said, “I enthusiastically support this change and encourage all our choir members to do so as well.” His sentiment was echoed by Clark, who said, “Now people don’t have to feel like they have to choose between one choir or the other.”
In 2017, after founding and directing the SVS for 17 years, Clark handed the baton off to Dr. Ellefsen and took the position of Assistant Director. Prior to the merge, most members already sang in both choirs. They shared the same rehearsal venue and frequently cross-pollinated their email lists. Dr. Ellefsen will direct the unified choir with Clark serving as Assistant Director. Allison Bradley of Fountain Green will continue as the Christmas accompanist, and Anna Aagard of Moroni the Easter Offering accompanist. Clark will also serve as choir president.
Rehearsals for this year’s Christmas program begin on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Stake Center at 300 South State Street. “We welcome participation from anyone who loves to sing challenging, beautiful music under a highly competent director,” David Fullmer, the group’s vice president and former Easter Offering Choir board member said.
Ellefsen addressed the issue of reluctance of some community members to participate because of the rehearsal venue. “Although we rehearse at an LDS Church, that’s more a function of having enough choir seats and a piano and organ available rather than any religious affiliation consideration.” He also said, “We have received wonderful support from the LDS Church, but even so, this is a community choir, not a church choir.”
The unified group will begin life as a fully registered Utah nonprofit organization. Participation is open to anyone 15 years or older who is capable of singing choir parts. Questions may be addressed directly to Mr. Clark at 435-262-0358, Mr. Fulmer at 435-262-1264, or Mrs. Thompson at 435-851-9861.