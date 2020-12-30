Monday, Jan. 4 is the 125th anniversary of Utah’s statehood. A statewide celebration of the anniversary will include a TV special and simultaneous fireworks in all 29 counties. Fireworks in Sanpete County will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Manti Fairgrounds at 64 W. 500 South, Manti. People are encouraged to watch the fireworks from a distance, in their cars or in their front or backyards.
A televised event celebrating Utah culture will be aired on all four Utah network affiliates from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The special will be a celebration of Utah’s cultural diversity, artistic heritage, and natural wonders, with music and dance performances and celebrity guests. The “Thrive125: A Utah Celebration” broadcast will be repeated at 8:30 p.m. on PBS Utah.
Fireworks displays will follow in all 29 Utah counties.
Monday is also the gubernatorial inauguration. Utah’s Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, a native of Sanpete County, will be sworn in as Utah’s 18th governor. The unprecedented ceremony will take place in Ivins at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre.