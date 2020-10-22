Utah changes COVID guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY — Last Tuesday, Gov. Gary Herbert released new guidelines to help fight COVID-19 in the state of Utah. The transition from color guidelines to the transmission index was made to further strengthen the state’s response to protect communities. This change also marks the first time that Utah is mandating wearing masks.
The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which transmission level each of Utah’s counties falls in to. Counties will be placed in one of the three levels, high, moderate, or low. These levels correspond to a combination of case rates, positive rates and ICU utilization.
The Governor’s Office said that data will be looked at on a weekly basis. Counties will be bumped up to a higher level the week they hit the index requirement. However, a county must post numbers that meet a lower level for two consecutive weeks before they are moved down.
Sanpete is currently listed in the moderate category. Currently the new directive mandates that all counties listed in the moderate or high risk category will need to wear masks in all indoor public spaces and outdoor when social distancing is not manageable.
Following Oct. 29, unless the county is moved to high status, masks will no longer be mandated and the size of gatherings allowed will be moved from 10 people to 25 or more — if masks are worn.
Herbert also announced that he was moving the state out of state emergency and into a public health emergency. This will allow the state to only help with health needs of Utah.
During the press conference the governor was asked if this was his way to give Utah a mask mandate without actually saying we are in a mask mandate and how will it be enforced.
“Describe it how you want, we are just asking to do the right things for the right reasons. It’s not a cure-all but it’s a way to help slow the trend.” said Herbert. “I don’t expect to see police out there issuing citations, but I just want people to do the right things.”
Rich Saunders, acting director of the Utah Department of Public Health, said that no state-wide government control can last forever. We need to start moving control to local authorities and households need to make good judgments. He stated that he felt that with this index we are headed into that direction.
Saunders said, “If you can’t or you refuse to wear a mask, ask yourself what I can do to help? Do something to help slow spread. I myself am anti mask and I hate wearing them, but this is what I can do to help.”
For further information and full details see https://coronavirus.utah.gov. This website will be updated every Thursday.