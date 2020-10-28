MT. PLEASANT — Dale Lewis has not always been a Trump supporter, but this election year he is fully backing him to be reelected as the president of the United States.
On Monday, Oct. 19, Dale’s wife Karen hung 10, “Vote for Trump” flags, along the fence of their company property on Highway 89 south of Mt. Pleasant. By Wednesday morning eight of the signs were stolen and two were left tattered and destroyed on the ground.
“It’s not the financial part of the taken items that upsets me most,” said Dale, “but the principal behind it all.” Lewis stated that three of the most important things about our independence in America are our life, liberty and property, and two of those things were distorted in this act.
Someone took his liberty to show his support to a candidate and his property.
Mt. Pleasant chief of police, Jim Wilberg, stopped by Lewis’ business, Fortress Clothing, and took a statement and some pictures and told him he would do a little looking into it and get back to him.
Lewis said that his Trump-support flags were not the first ones stolen, but that three others had been taken from the diagonal on the south end of Mt. Pleasant too.
“This isn’t going to stop me from showing my support of Trump for president,” Lewis said. “I am already in contact with a company for a large billboard.”
Lewis wants to encourage people to really do their research prior to casting their vote.
Lewis is now looking into security cameras and surveillance to protect his property.