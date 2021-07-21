Virginia Thompsen was recognized as this year’s Citizen of the Year at the Saga of Spring City Program held on Tuesday, July 20. Virginia will also serve as the Pioneer Day Parade Grand Marshal on Saturday. The parade begins at 10:00 am.
Virginia was born on November 24, 1932 and will be 89 years old this November. She is the daughter of Charles and Adalaide Thompsen. She has four brothers and one sister. She attended elementary and junior high school in Spring City and then graduated from North Sanpete High School in Mt. Pleasant.
Virginia taught at North Sanpete High School for 7 years and Preston Idaho High School for 31 years, making a total teaching career of 38 years. She taught Type, 3 different styles of Shorthand and PE over the course of her career. She also had the opportunity of teaching classes to disabled students and she states she really loved all those students and enjoyed working with them. She left North Sanpete High School after teaching seven years to pursue a master’s degree at Utah State University and that required her to move to that area.
After her retirement in 1992, she returned home to Spring City to live in the family home. She still takes care of her mother’s rose garden and apple tree orchard.
After a secret grandparent activity with her Spring City LDS Ward Young Women, she became a special grandma to Brianna Williams. They later became visiting teaching companions where Brianna was able to witness Virginia’s dedication to serving others. Virginia continues involvement with Brianna’s family through Christmas and birthday cards and participation in family functions.
Virginia loves to play cards with her favorite being 5 Crowns. Brianna notes she is a rule enforcer and extremely competitive and always says “Ya don’t vary on the rules, ya play the game the way the rules say”.
Virginia is a faithful member of the LDS Church and spent one year as an ordinance worker in the Logan Utah LDS Temple and 20 years as an ordinance worker at the Manti Utah LDS Temple. She also set a goal to complete temple work for 100 names every year. She has served as a faithful visiting teacher and sang in the ward choir.
Virginia spends part of each week with her only surviving sibling, a 90-year-old sister who lives in Kearns Utah. Often on her travels home from Kearns, she will stop at Kentucky Fried Chicken and pick up a few baskets of chicken to deliver to people in town who might need some help with an evening meal.
Virginia is a very independent, hard working lady and a wonderful neighbor and friend to all. She is very generous and kind. If you ask her how she is doing her favorite line is “Good as I can Be”.
We appreciate the service Virginia has given to our community over the years and we are honored to recognize her as this year’s Citizen of the Year.