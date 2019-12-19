Virtual Christmas exists for over 1/3 of Utah families, survey reveals

PORTLAND, OR — Leading tech and gifts review site, GearHungry.com, conducted a survey of 3,000 people to find out how they are planning to spend Christmas in 2019, and an increasing trend, it seems, is to have a ‘virtual’ one.
This is where people don’t actually go and visit their family, but link up with them at Christmas using video software, such as Skype, or FaceTime, instead. In fact, a significant 36 percent of Utahns are planning on having a virtual Christmas this year.
Possible reasons? Well perhaps people are fed up with overpriced plane tickets, or not being able to face the traffic on the roads.
Here are a few of the details revealed:
• Of those Beehive state residents who do travel to see their families this Christmas, the average time they’re willing to spend getting there is 2.7 hours;
• Christmas voted as the worst time of year to be alone;
• 83 percent would invite a neighbor over for Christmas if they were alone;
• And ¼ of couples have argued as to which side of the family to spend Christmas with.
Deck the halls and check the WiFi connection! Perhaps there are little kids who are not the biggest fans of long journeys or maybe the time or money is not available to spend on costly airfare during the holiday season.
Whatever the reason, living a long distance away from loved ones means it’s not always possible to spend time with them… in person at least. Thanks to the magic of technology, now people can connect with their friends and families in faraway places on a virtual level via apps like Skype, Facetime and WeChat, which allow users to make real time video calls.
There’s still a stigma around spending Christmas alone, without any family around. 65 percent of respondents voted it the worst time of year to be alone. It trumped even birthdays (24 percent), New Year’s (six percent) and Thanksgiving (five percent).
But it’s also a contentious holiday — a quarter of couples admit to having argued with each other about whose side of the family to spend Christmas with.
So why are some people choosing to stay at home for Christmas, instead of being with our family? 27 percent of respondents said it was because their family they live too far away, which, considering the size of the U.S., seems a genuine consideration.
For 19 percent, cost is a huge factor; people simply don’t have the money to spend on air, bus or train fares. 18 percent are just happy to have some time to themselves and enjoy their own company, while 12 percent say they can’t get the time off work.
The survey revealed that a quarter of people say Christmas is the only time of year they speak with or see family members. In true holiday spirit, Christmas brings people together!
One-in-five admit that they see family less in person because of video technology. Taking into consideration the high quality of technology these days, it’s no wonder this is the case, as a video call somewhat simulates the presence of a person.
For those who don’t know what technology is available, GearHungry.com has compiled a rundown of the eight best video call apps for keeping in touch with family.
To see the list, visit https://www.gearhungry.com/best-video-call-apps-on-christmas/.
In the meantime, if the solitude gets too much just knock next door. 83 percent of big-hearted Utahns say they would invite a neighbor to spend Christmas with them if they found they would be spending it alone.
“Merry Christmas everyone! Technology is advancing at a quicker rate that we ever could have imagined. Today, there are tons of gadgets, gizmos and apps that help you virtually connect with the people you love without even having to be in the same country!” says a spokesperson for GearHungry.com.
“Having access to video calling apps takes the stress out of travelling long distances to visit your loved ones, allowing for a more laid-back holiday season.”