Why Social Security is important for women

BALTIMORE, MD — In the 21st century, more women work, pay Social Security (SS) taxes, and earn credit toward monthly retirement income than at any other time in this nation’s history. Yet, on average, women face greater economic challenges than men in retirement.
Nearly 55 percent of the people receiving SS benefits are women. Women generally live longer than men while often having lower lifetime earnings.
And women usually reach retirement with smaller pensions and other assets compared to men. These are three key reasons why SS is vitally important to women.
If a person has worked and paid taxes into the SS system for at least 10 years and have earned a minimum of 40 work credits, they may be eligible for their own benefits.
Once a person reaches age 62, they may be eligible for their own SS benefit whether married or not and whether a spouse collects SS or not. If a person is eligible and applies for benefits on more than one work record, that person will generally receive a higher benefit amount.
The sooner a person starts planning for retirement, the better off they will be. The Social Security Administration has specific information for women online at www.socialsecurity.gov/people/women.