Sanpete is lucky to have some good bakeries up and down the county. “Tractor beams” (nothing to do with farm equipment), as far as I know, are fictional devices that suck objects in from a distance in space. It’s a Star Wars kind of concept.
For me, a bakery has a similar pull that defies gravity and physics. I am drawn in by a bakery’s force field that leaves me no choice. I usually just salivate like a Pavlovian dog and let it happen.
In non-science fiction, it’s a semi-regular occurrence for me to stop at Terrel’s Market in Mt. Pleasant for something from the bakery. I’m fond of the raisin filled cookies there.
I know that not everyone is a fan of raisins. I grew up with a mom who used them in her baking. A nice memory I have from my childhood is the fragrance of cinnomony rice pudding baking in the oven. I would open the door of the house on a cold day and smell that and immediately feel that life was good – raisins included.
As a high school kid in Richfield, one of my good friends was Steve Parsons. His family had Parsons Bakery which was known far and wide for its quality baked goods. There were times when Steve would lead a few of us on secret late-night raids into the bakery.
One night, we were caught red-handed. While picking through the back of the cookie display cases under the cover of darkness, suddenly the blazing lights of the bakery flashed on. Steve’s dad, Woodrow, appeared with the attitude of a warden discovering a prison break.
I might have had a raisin filled cookie in my hand and/or my mouth. Woody appreciated that we approved of his high-quality products, but he let us know, and his son in particular, that our methods of getting said products would only be done with permission in the future.
The bakery at the market in Gunnison is a great place to duck into for bakery “good stuff.” Cherry turnovers and pastries are on my “to do” list there when I can find them.
Miller’s Drive-Thru & Donut Shoppe in Manti has great doughnuts (donuts, hereafter) and other baked treats. Miller’s has made a recent noteworthy change. It used to be that an order of donuts and pastries would be placed in a plain brown box for taking away. Recently, those boxes have been replaced by colorful, cheery boxes.
And here’s the crux of the column today. There is a message printed on the top and sides of these new boxes. The lettering is bright, bold and, to me, believable. It reads, “You Deserve a Donut.”
When I first saw that message, I was in immediate agreement. Not only do I want a donut – Not only do I “need” a donut – Not only do I crave a donut, but… I Deserve A Donut!”
I believe that we, as a society, need to get away from some of our feelings of inadequacy, unworthiness, intolerance, imperfections, insufficiencies and undeservedness. We deserve to be happy. And, if a donut will help, then dang it! – a donut is deserved!
I’m thinking that perhaps there might be room in President Biden’s infrastructure plan for a daily donut for every American. It would be a boost to the “emotional infrastructure” of the country. (An apple a day could be a reasonable substitute for those with sugar and gluten problems) I’ll consider making a few calls to our congressional delegation.
This might be the right moment for me to make a couple of confessions. I hope what I say here now doesn’t diminish my credibility.
First: Yes, I admit, that I have had the donut burger offered at Miller’s in Manti. Yes, it is exactly what it says it is – a burger patty served between a sliced glazed donut. And, yes – I liked it. But, I’ve only had it once – so far.
Second: It’s true that on April 6th, on National Twinkie Day, I did, in fact, slice open a Twinkie and put a micro-waved hot dog in it. And, I did eat it. And, I’m a little reluctant to say, I liked it.
What else do we deserve besides donuts? McDonald’s used to run an advertisement with the message, “You deserve a break today.” There’s lots of advertising that plays on the “you deserve it” concept. You deserve a new car. You deserve a vacation. You deserve… fill in the blank.
There’s a fine line between deserving something and feeling entitled. I believe that gratitude is a key concept.
Coley Lane Bouschet, founder of lifegoalsmag.com, has this opinion, “If you’re not feeling grateful for what you receive at this moment, demanding more shifts to entitlement. It’s subtle, but the difference is when you feel like you are worthy of love, and you also provide love. The energy shifts, and it becomes more of an exchange, rather than you simply taking.”
So, since we all deserve a donut, let’s be grateful for what we get. And then, let’s help each other achieve our donut goals and make it a “non-entitlement exchange.” Our world would be better for it.
- — Merrill