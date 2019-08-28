This song had me at hello with Nigel Olsson’s three-beat drum intro leading into Johnstone’s eminently recognizable guitar riff. The unrelenting tempo paired perfectly with Taupin’s lyrical imagery citing switchblades, motor bikes, braces and boots, handfuls of grease and a best friend who floats in the bottom of a glass. Fist pumping is mandatory and unavoidable in a live setting. I think I’ve seen this in all nine of my previous John concerts — and rightfully so. I can’t imagine a show without it. Perfectly placed this tour as the closing song before encores.