Scipio Africanus Kenner was a member of the early LDS church, as well as a politician for Utah during its time as a territory and in its early statehood. According to Kenner family history, Scipio was traveling south with then-Prophet Brigham Young when Young asked him if he would be remembered. To ensure that he would, Young named the next town after him. Where the name Scipio came from in the first place is another story entirely.
First settled: 1859
Total area of Scipio: 544 acres
Total population (as of 2017): 329
County of origin: Millard