This show may have had a little extra juice, coming as it did on the band’s “Last Sting” tour — so most in the audience were under the impression that this very well could be their last opportunity to see the juggernaut German rockers. I was duped too, but I find I tend to take a pragmatic view of bands who renege on farewell tour promotions. If I love the band, then no harm, no foul. If I don’t really care for a band or if they sign supposed contracts barring them from ever performing together without substantial penalty (does that sound like anyone in particular?), then I’m bugged by it. So it is that I’ve been able to see the Scorpions three additional times after this show — and loved every minute of it.