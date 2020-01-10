Miki Jauhininen
BYU Miki Jauhininen (18) is greeted by his teammates during the starting lineups against Hawaii on March 23, 2019. 

The 2020 men's volleyball team returns all but three players from the 2019 squad. The Cougars add three new faces, who are playing in Provo for the first time this season.

