Take the whole family to see a story that has become a Christmas favorite as SCERA hosts “Elf: The Musical.” The musical is based on the popular film “Elf.”
The musical tells the story of Buddy, a human raised in the North Pole who then embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father. He has to win over his new family and help them remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The show will run from Friday through Dec. 14 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. at the SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State St., Orem.