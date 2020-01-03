You can choose between three great performances all being staged this weekend.
“Seussical” is playing at the Hale Center Theater Orem (225 W. 400 North in Orem) through Jan. 18.
Also at the Hale Center Theater Orem, “Man with the Painted Toes” started its run this week. The wild western cowboy comedy runs through Feb. 8.
You can also see “The Emperor’s New Clothes” at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St. in Provo) performed by the Covey Youth Theater group. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.