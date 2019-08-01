The SCERA Center for the Arts invites you to “be (their) guest” to a live production of the Academy Award-winning Disney film, “Beauty and the Beast.” The tale as old as time will open Friday on the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre stage, 600 S. 400 East in Orem, with tickets ranging from $10 to $18. Performances will continue through Aug. 17, with performances Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://scera.org/events/beauty-and-the-beast.