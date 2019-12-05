Several cities will host holiday lighting ceremonies this weekend, including Provo, Lehi and Eagle Mountain.
Provo’s annual “Lights On Ceremony” will include a free children’s train ride, sled dogs, a children’s craft, Santa Claus and fireworks. It will run from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Provo City Center (351 W. Center St., Provo).
Lehi will host its lighting ceremony Saturday along with the city’s annual Santa Parade. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and visits with Santa. It starts at 5 p.m. and runs along Main Street.
Eagle Mountain will hold its Christmas Village Tree Lighting Saturday with Santa, live reindeer, a petting zoo, a mini pony, carriage rides, a blacksmith demo, hot cocoa and doughnuts. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cory Wride Memorial Park (5806 Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain).