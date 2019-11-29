The Pond Town Christmas display is a widely loved display in Utah County each year, and you can see the display as it lights up for the first time this season.
The annual Pond Town Christmas Lighting ceremony will include hot chocolate and donuts served by the Salem Youth Council. Following the lighting the Nebo Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing its Christmas Concert in the Salem Community Center, 151 W. 300 South in Salem.
The lighting will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Knoll Park, 150 S. 300 West in Salem.
You can also start the holiday season by watching lighted floats parade down Spanish Fork Main Street at the Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The parade route will go from 900 North to 100 South and around the Library Park to 100 E. Center St.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Friday.