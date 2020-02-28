Burgers, meet Hawaii. Seven Brothers burgers bring the Aloha spirit and culture to make your dining experience "more than a meal."
Location: 731 N. Redwood Road, Suite 100, Saratoga Springs
Yelp review: "I was skeptical coming to this place because I've never heard of it. Soooooo glad I did!!! It's the most amazing burger I've ever had, hands down. The fries you have to experience just normal and loaded. The service is great with the aloha welcome to the Polynesian love. I can't say enough good about it!!!" -- Doug Y.