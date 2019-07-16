In its eighth year, SF's Got Talent features the best talent in Spanish Fork, from musicians and dancers to jugglers and comedians.
When: 6:30 p.m., July 23
Where: Library Stage at City Park, 49 S. Main St.
More info: http://heraldextra.com/calendar
