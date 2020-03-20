'Shake Me' -- Cinderella Mar 20, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The very first single ever released by this '80s hair band, from its debut album in 1986. The song never charted, but remains a popular staple in the Cinderella catalog. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Album Debut Song Band Music Cinderella Catalog Staple See what people are talking about at The Community Table!