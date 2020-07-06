The not-so-compelling drama that is Sharpie-gate continues to unfold. Last September President Trump tweeted that Hurricane Dorian was headed for Alabama when it in fact was not, later appearing at a press conference with a National Hurricane Center forecast graphic that had clearly been doctored with a marker to suggest that Dorian was headed for Alabama, which in fact it never got near. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Birmingham, Ala., promptly corrected the president, only to walk back its correction shortly afterward.
Last month, NOAA released the results of an investigation that concluded the walk-back should never have happened, but the report didn't address any actions taken by the Department of Commerce, which oversees NOAA. Last week an inspector general attempted to issue its findings on what went down at Commerce, only to have them thwarted by the agency, noting that the blockade "appears to be directly linked to the content of our report and the findings of responsibility of the high-level individuals involved." With everything going on in the U.S. today, one might think the Trump administration would have more important things to focus on.