A MODERN VOICE
Born: Nov. 21, 1953
Sheri Linn Dew, was born in Ulysses, Kansas. She loved sports growing up and particularly basketball. At 5 feet and 10 inches she was a contender averaging 23 points a game and 17 rebounds. She graduated from BYU and found her niche in publishing. She started as an assistant editor at Bookcraft in 1978. She joined Deseret Book in 1988 and has moved her way to the top now serving as executive vice president of Deseret Management and CEO of Deseret Book. Dew served as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and was the first single woman in the church to do so. She is the official biographer for President Ezra Taft Benson and President Gordon B. Hinckley. She continues to be a popular motivational speaker. Dew is considered an example of the powerful women that represent the LDS Church and its doctrine to the world.