Head to the Covey Center for the Arts for a concert for a cause. The Shinners Memorial Concert will run for two nights and feature country music singer Billy Dean. The concert will raise funds to send family members of Joseph Shinners and Provo Police officers to Washington D.C. in May for National Police Week. Shinners was a Provo officer killed in the line of duty in 2019.
The concert runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo).
Tickets range from $30-$75.