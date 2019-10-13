Shoots Chinese Restaurant

What to get: Shoots Shaved Ice
Why: “It is big enough to share, and it has fresh fruit and sweetened condensed milk on it.” – Phillip Morgan
Location: 4801 N. University Ave #820, Provo
