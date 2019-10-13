Shoots Chinese Restaurant
Firecracker chicken and Seafood Volcano at Shoots Chinese Restaurant in Provo.

What to get: Shoots Shaved Ice

Why: “It is big enough to share, and it has fresh fruit and sweetened condensed milk on it.” – Phillip Morgan         

Location: 4801 N. University Ave #820, Provo

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.

