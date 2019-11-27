Finish off your Christmas shopping with some local, handmade products.
Chic’ & Unique Holiday Bazaar
The Chic’ & Unique Holiday Bazaar will include talented vendors and a visit from Santa.
When: Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Nov. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building; 380 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
More info: https://facebook.com/events/592784711127446/
Christmas Gift and Craft Show
Do some holiday shopping at the 40th annual Christmas Gift and Craft Show in Spanish Fork. There is free admission and free parking.
When: Nov. 29-30, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds; 475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2551956241490711
Hobble Creek Barn Boutique
At this year’s Hobble Creek Barn Boutique there will be 105 vendors, and 95% are handmade artisans.
When: Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Springville Summit Center; 165 S. 800 East, Springville
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2404261019812286/
A Community Christmas Boutique
Local crafters, entrepreneurs and small business owners are coming together in the Red Barn for the Community Christmas Boutique.
When: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: The Barn at Linden Nursery; 535 N. State St., Provo
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2510665789018751/
Handmade Holiday Market at the Provo Library
The Handmade holiday Market will bring together 10 local artisans who were selected for their unique, affordable offers. The event will let you buy meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts.
When: Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Provo Library at Academy Square; 550 N. University Ave., Provo
More info: https://facebook.com/events/947587822280404/
Beehive Bazaar Holiday 2019 Show
The Beehive Bazaar showcases the independent designs, arts, crafts and edibles of more than 100 trend-setting local artists at its 2019 Holiday Show.
When: Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Dec. 7 and 14 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Bright Building; 33 W. 400 South, Provo
More info: http://beehivebazaar.com/next-show
Salem Pond Town Christmas Boutique
Support local vendors in Salem at this free annual event.
When: Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Where: Salem Activity Center; 60 N. 100 East, Salem
Provo Downtown Christmas Market
Head to downtown Provo for the city’s annual Christmas Market and pick up meaningful, artisan gifts before the city’s Christmas lighting ceremony.
When: Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Provo City Center; 351 W. Center St., Provo
More info: https://facebook.com/events/444805256240537/
Eagle Mountain Christmas Village Holiday Boutique
Along with its tree lighting, Eagle Mountain will host a Holiday Boutique with Santa, live reindeer, a petting zoo, a mini pony, carriage rides, a blacksmith demo, hot cocoa and doughnuts.
When: Dec. 7, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Cory Wride Memorial Park; 5806 N. Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain
More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/calendar/christmas-village/
Peteetneet Christmas Boutique
This is the fourth annual Christmas Boutique at the Peteetneet Museum, with Christmas gifts, a train show, holiday entertainment and a visit from Santa.
When: Dec. 13-14, 4-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center; 10 N. 600 East, Payson
More info: http://peteetneetmuseum.org