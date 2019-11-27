10-Christmas Boutique - Provo rings in Christmas season with market and tree lighting 06
People get a close-up look at a group of llamas at the annual Christmas Market and Lights On Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, on Center Street in Provo. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald

 Spenser Heaps, Daily Herald file photo

Finish off your Christmas shopping with some local, handmade products.

Chic’ & Unique Holiday Bazaar

The Chic’ & Unique Holiday Bazaar will include talented vendors and a visit from Santa.

When: Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Nov. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Building; 380 N. Main St., Spanish Fork

More info: https://facebook.com/events/592784711127446/

Christmas Gift and Craft Show

Do some holiday shopping at the 40th annual Christmas Gift and Craft Show in Spanish Fork. There is free admission and free parking.

When: Nov. 29-30, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds; 475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2551956241490711

Hobble Creek Barn Boutique

At this year’s Hobble Creek Barn Boutique there will be 105 vendors, and 95% are handmade artisans.

When: Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Springville Summit Center; 165 S. 800 East, Springville

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2404261019812286/

A Community Christmas Boutique

Local crafters, entrepreneurs and small business owners are coming together in the Red Barn for the Community Christmas Boutique.

When: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: The Barn at Linden Nursery; 535 N. State St., Provo

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2510665789018751/

Handmade Holiday Market at the Provo Library

The Handmade holiday Market will bring together 10 local artisans who were selected for their unique, affordable offers. The event will let you buy meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts.

When: Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Provo Library at Academy Square; 550 N. University Ave., Provo

More info: https://facebook.com/events/947587822280404/

Beehive Bazaar Holiday 2019 Show

The Beehive Bazaar showcases the independent designs, arts, crafts and edibles of more than 100 trend-setting local artists at its 2019 Holiday Show.

When: Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Dec. 7 and 14 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Bright Building; 33 W. 400 South, Provo

More info: http://beehivebazaar.com/next-show

Salem Pond Town Christmas Boutique

Support local vendors in Salem at this free annual event. 

When: Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Activity Center; 60 N. 100 East, Salem

Provo Downtown Christmas Market

Head to downtown Provo for the city’s annual Christmas Market and pick up meaningful, artisan gifts before the city’s Christmas lighting ceremony.

When: Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Provo City Center; 351 W. Center St., Provo

More info: https://facebook.com/events/444805256240537/

Eagle Mountain Christmas Village Holiday Boutique

Along with its tree lighting, Eagle Mountain will host a Holiday Boutique with Santa, live reindeer, a petting zoo, a mini pony, carriage rides, a blacksmith demo, hot cocoa and doughnuts.

When: Dec. 7, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Cory Wride Memorial Park; 5806 N. Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain

More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/calendar/christmas-village/

Peteetneet Christmas Boutique

This is the fourth annual Christmas Boutique at the Peteetneet Museum, with Christmas gifts, a train show, holiday entertainment and a visit from Santa.

When: Dec. 13-14, 4-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center; 10 N. 600 East, Payson

More info: http://peteetneetmuseum.org

