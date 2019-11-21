Holy Cow Boutique 11
Katie Steuart, of Vineyard, holds up two kid's clothing options for his friends to choose from during the Holy Cow Mother's Day Boutique on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Old Pleasant Grove Recreation Center. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald

There are several Christmas craft shows and boutiques that will let you get a head start on your shopping while you support local vendors.

The Holy Cow Christmas Boutique will host talented crafters and designers selling locally made items. The boutique runs through Saturday at the Lindon Community Center (25 N. Main St., Lindon). It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Bijou Market also will host its annual Holiday Show with more than 70 vendors. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at State House (631 E. 1700 South, Orem).