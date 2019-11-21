There are several Christmas craft shows and boutiques that will let you get a head start on your shopping while you support local vendors.
The Holy Cow Christmas Boutique will host talented crafters and designers selling locally made items. The boutique runs through Saturday at the Lindon Community Center (25 N. Main St., Lindon). It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The Bijou Market also will host its annual Holiday Show with more than 70 vendors. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at State House (631 E. 1700 South, Orem).