This is a true dining experience. The Sidecar Café is integrated into a Harley Davidson museum, adding a feast for your eyes of memorabilia and motorcycles to your literal feast of burgers and quality comfort food.
Location: 1715 W. 500 South, Springville
Yelp review: “We are regulars here. Great food. Fantastic waitresses. Great for breakfast and lunch. We love the Diablo Burger. Best breakfast in springville. Small diner, not good for large groups. Quaint and perfect for our small little family. Best food available in springville.” – Julie D.