Sip-N Spot is a Utah County original with four locations — all in Utah County.
Number of Utah County locations: 3
Creative drink names: Cougar Fan, Loopy Loop, Nat-Nat, Jill's Maui Wowie, Holly’s Vanilla Ice, Pink Flamingo
Non-soda drinks: Flavored waters, Energy drinks
Hot drinks: Hot coffee, hot chocolate, Vanilla Cappuccino, Chai Tea
Non-drink options: Cookies (sugar, peanut butter, chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, oatmeal chocolate chip), O’Henry, Oreo, Mint Oreo Brownies, Peanut Butter Bars, Donuts, Brownie/Cookie Sundae, Ice Cream, Dole Whip, Smoothies, Hawaiian-style Shave Ice. Payson and Provo locations also sell french fries.
Where: 109 E. 300 South, Spanish Fork
865 UT-198, Payson
1055 N. 300 West, Provo