'Forgotten Carols' comes to UCCU Dec. 18

Michael McLean performs during his popular "The Forgotten Carols" show. "The Forgotten Carols" returns to the UCCU Center on Dec. 23.

Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit like Christmas music. There is no shortage of local holiday shows from which to choose.

Rockapella Holiday Concert

Part of the 2019-20 Mayor’s Series, this show features the a capella sensation Rockapella, which first achieved national television fame on PBS’s “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”

When: Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Covey Center for the Arts; 425 W. Center St., Provo

Cost: $20-$25

More info:https://provo.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/50511/1003

Utah Valley Handbell Ringers Concert for Young Children

This annual musical tradition includes a shorter, interactive performance for young children and their families, as well as a concert intended for those 8 years old and older.

When: Dec. 2, 6 p.m. for young children, 7 p.m. for 8 and older

Where: Provo City Library at Academy Square; 550 N. University Ave., Provo

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.provo.org/community/events-in-provo

Ryan Shupe Christmas

Spend the evening with Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand as they perform Christmas classics like “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Drummer Boy” and “Jingle Bells” in their unique style.

When: Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Covey Center for the Arts; 425 W. Center St., Provo

Cost: $15-$22

More info: https://provo.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/50358/1003

A Joshua Creek Christmas

The Americana-Country group Joshua Creek will present the 11th annual “Joshua Creek Concert” with traditional and original Christmas songs mixed with anecdotes of Christmas.

When: Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Covey Center for the Arts; 425 W. Center St., Provo

Cost: $15

More info: https://provo.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/50360/1003

‘A Broadway Christmas With Ashley Brown’

Broadway Star Ashley Brown will take her holiday cheer to the Noorda Theater stage at UVU.

When: Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Noorda at UVU

Cost: $17-$69

More info: https://utahsymphony.org/event/id/23183

‘Light Up Christmas’

This concert will be presented in conjunction with Provo City’s “Lights On” ceremony, and will feature Dallyn Vail Bayles, Mindy Smoot Robbins, Marvin Payne, Shayla Osborn Beck and the Utah Valley Symphony.

When: Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Covey Center for the Arts; 425 W. Center St., Provo

Cost: $15-$18

More info: https://www.provo.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/50362/1003

Saratoga Springs ‘Holiday Orchestra Concert’

The Saratoga Springs Orchestra will present its annual “Holiday Orchestra Concert,” an event perfect for the whole family. There will be a special treat for the kids.

When: Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Vista Heights Middle School; 484 Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs

Cost: Free

More info: https://saratogaspringscity.com/608/Celebrate-in-Saratoga

‘Celebration of Christmas’

The combined BYU Choirs and the BYU Philharmonic will present their annual Christmas concert. The show is sold out, but will be offered through live streaming online.

When: Dec. 6-7, 7:30 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday

More info: https://facebook.com/events/762209490917380

‘One Magic Christmas’

This year’s SCERA Youth Theatre’s Holiday Music Revue “One Magic Christmas” will include more than 200 talented kids and teens performing holiday music.

When: Dec. 7, 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts: 745 S. State St., Orem

Cost: $3-$5 (funds go to the SCERA Youth Theatre Program)

More info: https://scera.org/events/scera-youth-theatres-one-magic-christmas

UVU Choir ‘Carols by Candlelight’

The choirs at UVU will join with guest ensembles to present a concert of carols in the UVU Concert Hall. The choirs will be joined by the Timpanogos Symphony Orchestra.

When: Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Noorda Center Concert Hall, UVU

Cost: $5-$10

More info: https://uvu.edu/thenoorda/academic

An American Heritage ‘Christmas Benefit Concert’

Nathan Pacheco and Lexi Walker will join the Lyceum Philharmonic and Heritage Youth Choirs will present a concert of joyful Christmas music.

When: Dec. 7, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Where: American Heritage School; 736 N. 1100 East, American Fork

Cost: $25

More info: https://facebook.com/events/1369439303205784

‘Noel, Nowell Christmas Concert’

The Utah/Idaho Performing Arts Company’s fourth annual Christmas Concert will be hosted at the American Fork Presbyterian Church.

When: Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Community Presbyterian Church; 75 N. 100 East, American Fork

Cost: Free, with donations accepted for the Utah Food Bank

More info: https://facebook.com/events/786411321829044

Bar J Wranglers ‘Christmas Show’

It’s a mix between a Western music show and a stand-up comedy show with masterful cowboy music. The Bar J Wranglers will be bringing the spirit with their Christmas Show.

When: Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: UCCU Center; 800 W. University Parkway, Orem

Cost: $12

More info: http://uccucenter.com

Highland Children’s Choir Christmas concert

Join the Highland Children’s Choir for an evening of beautiful children’s voices at the group’s annual Christmas concert.

When: Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Timberline Middle School, 500 W. Canyon Crest Road, Alpine

Cost: $4

More info: https://highlandcityarts.org

Utah Valley Handbell Ringers ‘Christmas Concert’

Celebrate the Christmas season with this free “Christmas Concert” presented by the Utah Valley Handbell Ringers.

When: Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Springville Library; 45 S. Main St., Springville

Cost: Free

More info: https://facebook.com/events/479529475990821

Timpanogos Bell Ringers ‘Annual Christmas Concert’

Listen to the memorable sound of the handbells with the Timpanogos Bell Ringers.

When: Dec. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Highland City Community Center; 5378 W. 10400 North, Highland

Cost: Free

More info: https://highlandcityarts.org

The DePue Brothers Band: ‘A Magical Grassical Christmas’

The DePue Brothers Band has a vivid blend of bluegrass, classical and rock and will be performing seasonal favorites that will leave a holiday feeling in your heart.

When: Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at UVU; 800 W. University Parkway, Orem

Cost: $13-$45

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2376032009381355

University Place ‘Santa and Friends Christmas Concert’

Santa and his Christmas friends will give a Christmas concert where you can Ho-Ho-hum along. This outdoor concert will be about an hour long and there will be hot chocolate, treats and giveaways.

When: Dec. 16, 5:45 p.m.

Where: The Orchard at University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem

Cost: Free

More info: https://universityplaceorem.com/events/santa-friends-christmas-concert

Voice Male holiday concert

Voice Male, returning favorites, will perform classic and new holiday tunes with their signature a cappella voices.

When: Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Where: Thanksgiving Point Show Barn, 2975 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Cost: $25-$40

More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/voice-male

Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir ‘Christmas Benefit Concert’

The Christmas concert with the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir and the Bonner Family will feature Handel’s “Messiah” with a gospel twist and other soulful Christmas music.

When: Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts: 745 S. State St., Orem

Cost: $75-$200

More info: https://scera.org/events/debra-bonner-unity-gospel-choir

Caleb Chapman’s ‘Crescent Christmas’

This holiday concert will feature the popular Crescent Super Band and its jazz and big band holiday stylings.

When: Dec. 20-21, 7 p.m.

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts: 745 S. State St., Orem

Cost: $12-$14

More info: https://scera.org/events/caleb-chapmans-crescent-christmas

‘Velour 2018 All-Star Christmas Special’

Velour presents holiday favorites from local and touring bands.

When: Dec. 20-21

Where: Velour Live Music Gallery, 135 N. University Ave., Provo

More info: http://velourlive.com

‘Forgotten Carols 2019’

“The Forgotten Carols” relates the story of Christ’s birth as told by little-known characters in the nativity story through song.

When: Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: UCCU Center; 800 W. University Parkway, Orem

Cost: $17.50-$34.50

More info: http://uccucenter.com

