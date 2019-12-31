Police arrested at least six men in June in Lehi after the men reportedly planned to meet up with and engage in sexual activity with who they thought were children, but were actually undercover officers.
The men — 24-year-old Devin Hunter of Riverton, 47-year-old Lyle Leifson of Pleasant Grove, 19-year-old Miguel Millan of Sandy, 22-year-old Jaydon Passey of West Valley City, 27-year-old Raymond Rivera of Pleasant Grove and 26-year-old Ricardo Yanez of Herriman — were all arrested Thursday on suspicion of the second-degree felony of enticing a minor by internet or text.