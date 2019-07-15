One of the most important things to note about Patriot Park is its sheer size. The park consists of a 30-acre complex featuring six baseball fields and eight pickleball courts, not to mention a lofty playground with areas for youth of all ages and parking that wraps around three sides of the park.
A series of picnic tables also add to the allure of the complex, making it a great spot to hang out after a morning of playing ball, or even just playing in general, with a handful of netted areas for batting practice lining the walkways and an ample helping of benches.
The park also features large, centrally-located restroom facilities with ample space for future expansion both of the park itself and of other city amenities.
According to Johnson, there’s a total 100 acre option on more fields to purchase with such growth already making its way into the city’s Master Plans.
“There’s potential for a new city hall or library if voters vote for it, or a recreation center could go in that area,” he said. “We already have the Radio Control Park there and the East Inlet Park where we host soccer games. The old hot springs are there and as the city looks at future funding over the next several years, they’re likely to slowly phase and build that area to be central.”