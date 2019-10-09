Skyline Drive State Scenic Backway is 98 miles long, begins on the north end at a junction with U.S. Highway 6, at Tucker, then travels south to the Fishlake National Forest boundary. Along the way, the road intersects with State Road 31 and provides the backbone for the Arapeen OHV Trail System. Elevations approach 11,000 feet and the road is difficult to access until late July due to weather. (Photo courtesy of USFS)