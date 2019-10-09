This is definitely a hidden gem of Utah County, and is probably the least popular of the drives in this list. It is also pretty treacherous, and ranks as one of the highest elevation roads in the nation, traveling along the spine of the Wasatch Plateau. Four-wheel drive is highly recommended.
But it's well worth it when you see the spectacular vistas of color popping across the valley.
Getting there: Take the Spanish Fork exit and head toward Price on Hwy 6. You can access Skyline Drive at the Tucker exit. Because this is a rough mountain road, be sure and check conditions before beginning the trek by calling the Sanpete Ranger District at (435) 283-4151.