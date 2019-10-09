Scenic byways, backways present spectacular views
Skyline Drive State Scenic Backway is 98 miles long, begins on the north end at a junction with U.S. Highway 6, at Tucker, then travels south to the Fishlake National Forest boundary. Along the way, the road intersects with State Road 31 and provides the backbone for the Arapeen OHV Trail System. Elevations approach 11,000 feet and the road is difficult to access until late July due to weather. (Photo courtesy of USFS)

This is definitely a hidden gem of Utah County, and is probably the least popular of the drives in this list. It is also pretty treacherous, and ranks as one of the highest elevation roads in the nation, traveling along the spine of the Wasatch Plateau. Four-wheel drive is highly recommended.

But it's well worth it when you see the spectacular vistas of color popping across the valley.

Getting there: Take the Spanish Fork exit and head toward Price on Hwy 6. You can access Skyline Drive at the Tucker exit. Because this is a rough mountain road, be sure and check conditions before beginning the trek by calling the Sanpete Ranger District at (435) 283-4151.

