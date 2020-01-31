Yes, you can get good seafood in Utah. Slapfish in Lehi is all about sustainable seafood. It's pretty hard to find something here that isn't enjoyable, but fish and chips and the shrimp roll are frequent favorites.
Location: 3326 N. Digital Drive, Lehi
Yelp review: "Fish is always a dangerous proposition in such a landlocked state as Utah, but my husband's fish and chips was really excellent. We now know where to go if we're really just jonesin' for seafood and want to know it'll be worth our time and money." -- Katy B.