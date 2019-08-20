Provo hosts tours of Timpview to address structural concerns 06
Buy Now

Attendees make their way through a hallway during a public tour of Timpview High School to address the structural concerns of the building Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

It's the smallest in Utah County. The Provo City School District is made up of 19 schools, which include two traditional high schools, one alternative high school, two middle schools, 13 elementary schools and one online school.