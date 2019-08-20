It's the smallest in Utah County. The Provo City School District is made up of 19 schools, which include two traditional high schools, one alternative high school, two middle schools, 13 elementary schools and one online school.
It's the smallest in Utah County. The Provo City School District is made up of 19 schools, which include two traditional high schools, one alternative high school, two middle schools, 13 elementary schools and one online school.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.