Smith’s is dedicating their first hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to senior citizens. The stores are also extending pharmacy hours to be open during that time for seniors.
Senior-only hours: 7-8 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Regular hours (as of March 19): 8 a.m.-19 p.m. daily
Locations:
Costco
As of this week, Costco has temporarily set apart one hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays for members who are over the age of 60 or have physical disabilities.
Senior-only hours: 8-9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
Regular hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily
Locations: 198 N. 1200 East, Lehi; 648 E. 800 South, Orem; 273 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork
Target
Target has reserved the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including seniors and those with underlying health concerns.
Senior-only hours: 7-8 a.m., Wednesdays
Regular hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Locations: 175 W. Center St., Orem; 1290 N. State St., Provo; 608 W. Main St., American Fork
Walmart
Starting this week, Walmart stores nationwide will set aside one hour every Tuesday before the stores open for customers aged 60 years of age and older.
Seniors-only hours; 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays
Regular hours (as of March 19): 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily
Locations: 585 N. State St., Lindon; 949 W. Grassland Drive, American Fork; 4689 W Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills; 1052 Turf Farm Road, Payson; 1355 Sandhill Road, Orem; 660 S. 1750 West, Springville; 2255 N. University Parkway, Provo; 136 UT-73, Saratoga Springs; 1707 W. State St., Pleasant Grove
Harmon’s
Starting Thursday, Harmons announced store hour changes and special hours for at-risk customers. At-risk customers — including those over 60, those with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised — can shop for one hour before the store opens on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Seniors-only hours: 7-8 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Regular hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Locations: 1750 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi; 870 E. 800 North, Orem;
Macey’s
Starting Thursday, Macey’s is offering special shopping hours for anyone over the age of 60. The stores will offer that group one hour of designated shopping time prior to current store hours every day.
Senior-only hours: 1 hour prior to open daily, depends on store’s regular opening time
Regular Hours: Vary by location
Locations: 1400 N. State St., Provo; 760 E. Main St., Lehi; 880 N. State St., Orem; 5353 W. 11000 North, Highland; 931 W. State St., Pleasant Grove; 187 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork; 1400 N. State St., Provo