STK- Smith's Food and Drug

Smith’s is dedicating their first hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to senior citizens. The stores are also extending pharmacy hours to be open during that time for seniors.  

Senior-only hours: 7-8 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Regular hours (as of March 19): 8 a.m.-19 p.m. daily

Locations: 

 

 

Costco

As of this week, Costco has temporarily set apart one hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays for members who are over the age of 60 or have physical disabilities. 

 

Senior-only hours: 8-9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

Regular hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily

Locations: 198 N. 1200 East, Lehi; 648 E. 800 South, Orem; 273 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork

 

 

 

Target

Target has reserved the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including seniors and those with underlying health concerns. 

 

Senior-only hours: 7-8 a.m., Wednesdays

Regular hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Locations: 175 W. Center St., Orem; 1290 N. State St., Provo; 608 W. Main St., American Fork

 

Walmart

Starting this week, Walmart stores nationwide will set aside one hour every Tuesday before the stores open for customers aged 60 years of age and older. 

 

Seniors-only hours; 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays

Regular hours (as of March 19): 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily

Locations: 585 N. State St., Lindon; 949 W. Grassland Drive, American Fork; 4689 W Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills; 1052 Turf Farm Road, Payson; 1355 Sandhill Road, Orem; 660 S. 1750 West, Springville; 2255 N. University Parkway, Provo; 136 UT-73, Saratoga Springs; 1707 W. State St., Pleasant Grove

 

 

Harmon’s 

Starting Thursday, Harmons announced store hour changes and special hours for at-risk customers. At-risk customers — including those over 60, those with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised — can shop for one hour before the store opens on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 

 

Seniors-only hours: 7-8 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Regular hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Locations: 1750 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi; 870 E. 800 North, Orem; 

 

 

 

Macey’s

Starting Thursday, Macey’s is offering special shopping hours for anyone over the age of 60. The stores will offer that group one hour of designated shopping time prior to current store hours every day. 

 

Senior-only hours: 1 hour prior to open daily, depends on store’s regular opening time

Regular Hours: Vary by location

Locations: 1400 N. State St., Provo; 760 E. Main St., Lehi; 880 N. State St., Orem; 5353 W. 11000 North, Highland; 931 W. State St., Pleasant Grove; 187 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork; 1400 N. State St., Provo

 

 

 

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!