Smoke gets in your eyes. It also gets in your hair, your clothes and your lungs. And now, thanks to HRRR-Smoke, it can be found in your weather forecasts as well. High Resolution Rapid Refresh-Smoke is yet another computer forecast model utilized by NOAA, and although this one is still in an experimental phase, the results have so far been promising. Just this week, the HRRR-Smoke correctly forecast where the smoke from the wildfires burning in northern California would travel over the next 48 hours.
It largely missed Utah, veering up and over the state, only to visibly diminish the air quality in the Midwest. International Falls, Minn., for instance, was substantially impacted, if only for a day. Particulates from the West Coast's wildfires ultimately made it all the way to the East Coast, although not as noticeably. Weather forecasters care about smoke, because it can hold temperatures down during the day and keep them elevated overnight. Smoke is also harmful to air quality, of course, and from what I've seen the HRRR-Smoke model is more accurate, and also more specific, than some of the air-quality reports released by various states that I've seen.