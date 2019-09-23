If you are a fan of the fall favorite, here are several of our favorite places to grab a pinch of pumpkin in Utah County. Check for availability as many of these restaurants offer the items as seasonal-only.
Kneaders’ Pumpkin Sweet Bread
One of the most popular fall seasonal items in the area is Kneaders' Pumpkin Sweet Bread. Kneaders goes so far as to call it legendary. The pumpkin bread is lightly spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.
You can also pick up a Pumpkin Latte or Pumpkin Steamer to go with your bread.
Locations: 1960 N. State St., Orem; 1384 E. State Road 92, Lehi; 4833 Edgewood Drive, Provo; 295 W. 1230 North, Provo; 1484 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs
Shirley’s Bakery’s Pumpkin Spice Bread with Cream Cheese
From September through January, Shirley’s Bakery in Provo serves several types of pumpkin spice bread, including a few that go beyond the traditional. For a sweet treat, you can get their Pumpkin Spice Bread with Cream Cheese topping or get it with chocolate chips.
Location: 1620 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo
Great Harvest’s Pumpkin Chocolate Bread
What better place to go during fall harvest than Great Harvest? In the fall, they will serve pumpkin chocolate bread, pumpkin bread, pumpkin cookies and pumpkin pie.
Locations: 1774 N. University Parkway, Provo; 101 N. 1200 East, Lehi
Provo Bakery’s Pumpkin Spice Cake Donuts
Fall brings back two of Provo Bakery’s seasonal menu favorites — Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread and Pumpkin Spice Cake Donuts.
The bakery also typically brings back chocolate chip pumpkin cookies each year.
Location: 190 E. 100 North, Provo
Lehi Bakery’s Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
It may be hard, but for fall, you can take a step back from Lehi Bakery’s famous square doughnuts and switch to Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies — or let’s be honest, just get both.
Location: 172 W. Main St., Lehi
Cravings Alisha’s Cupcakes’ Pumpkin Better than What Cupcake
Cravings Alisha's Cupcakes in Pleasant Grove has almost a full menu of pumpkin items, including a fall twist on one of their most popular cupcakes with their Pumpkin Better Than What cupcake.
Their pumpkin run-down also includes pumpkin chocolate chip cupcakes, pumpkin cupcakes, pumpkin bread, pumpkin chocolate chip bread and pumpkin cheesecake trifle.
Location: 93 S. Main, Pleasant Grove
Gluten Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies at New Grains
If you need gluten-free items for your fall menu, head to New Grains Gluten Free Bakery in Provo to snag their Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies. They also offer online ordering.
Location: 1281 W. 200 North, Provo
Brick Canvas Cafe's Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes
Along with pumpkin, another traditional fall flavor is pecan, and at Brick Canvas Cafe, you can get both flavors in one dish. The Cafe seasonally serves Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes — pancakes topped with pecans and warm maple syrup. They are also gluten free.
You can also get a pumpkin spice latte or steamer on the side.
Location: 2455 W. Executive Parkway, Lehi
The Chocolate’s Pumpkin Spiced Cookie Cup
A chocolate cookie cup sounds great, but in the fall, you can get it with pumpkin. The Chocolate Dessert Cafe’s Pumpkin Spiced Cookie Cup is a chocolate cookie cup filled with pumpkin spiced pastry cream and topped with whipped cream.
You can also snag a Pumpkin Cookie with spiced cream cheese frosting, Maple Pumpkin Cake and Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars.
Location: 212 S. State St., Orem
Ginger’s Garden Cafe’s Raw Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
For a healthy twist on dessert, Ginger’s Garden Cafe serves Raw Chocolate Pumpkin Pie made by Fresh Melissa.
Location: 188 S. Main St., Springville
Rockwell Ice Cream Co.’s Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream
Fall will bring special seasonal flavors to Rockwell’s lineup, including a Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream, which comes with fudge brownie chunks and toasted marshmallow swirls. They will also have a Brown Butter Pumpkin flavor with rum caramel swirl and candied hazelnuts.
Location: 43 N. University Avenue, Provo
Startup Candy Company’s Pumpkin Caramels
Candy and pumpkin are a great combination, and at the Startup Candy Company in Provo this fall, you can pick up some pumpkin caramels.
Location: 534 S. 100 West, Provo
chip’s Pumpkin Cookies
chip serves their signature chocolate chip cookies and a featured Chip of the Month flavor that changes each month. Last November, chip brought out the Pumpkin Chocolate Chip and Nutella cookie, and corporate sources say this fall they will have pumpkin flavors in a Chip of the Month as well.
Locations: 159 W. 500 North, Provo; 356 N. 750 West, American Fork
Coffee Creations’s Pumpkin Spice Lattes
At Coffee Creations, you can pick up a Pumpkin Spice Latte or a Pumpkin Spice Chai. They also serve sugar-free and keto versions throughout the fall season.
Location: 147 E. Crossroads Blvd., Saratoga Springs
Beany’s To Go’s Pumpkin Frappes
Beany’s To Go in American Fork serves pumpkin spice lattes throughout the fall, but you can also get pumpkin frappes, pumpkin chillers and pumpkin chai.
While you are there, they also serve seasonal treats like pumpkin scones, pumpkin cream cheese danishes, pumpkin muffins and pumpkin biscotti.
Location: 627 E. State Road, American Fork
Peace on Earth’s Pumpkin Spice Lattes
This fall, Peace on Earth will not only have Pumpkin Spice Lattes, but they will serve Pumpkin Hot Cocoa as well. You can also pick up pumpkin muffins and doughnuts while you are there.
Location: 35 N. 300 West, Provo
The Coffee Shop Pumpkin Spice Lattes
You can take a fall break from your regular drink at The Coffee Shop for Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Chai.
Location: 120 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo