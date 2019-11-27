Last winter came with increased storms and snow, and kept city, county and state employees busy plowing so the rest of us could get to work, school and to the ski mountains.
This Thanksgiving, many will likely not get time to sit down and share a meal with their family and friends as they ensure the safety of our roads with the latest big storm. We're grateful there are those in our community willing to make that sacrifice so all of us can enjoy a better holiday. They don't get thanks enough, but we all greatly depend on them when the snow hits and accumulates.