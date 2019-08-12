Focusing in on the play area of North Park, one of the easiest things to notice is the semi-circle of swing sets lining the back of the playground. Separated by a sidewalk, multiple swing sets are designed to accommodate kids of all ages and abilities. Though they unfortunately aren’t covered under the sun shades and sails like the main park, multiple adaptive swings, infant and toddler swings and traditional swings still provide a fun chance for kids to soar, and the sheer number of them means there’s not a lot of waiting.