Evermore Park’s Mythos wraps up this weekend with park openings Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m., but that’s not the end of the adventure. After a brief break, the park is scheduled to reopen once again with the theme of Lore, with an estimated open date of Sept. 6.
Current admission is $19 on Friday for adults 15 and up and $22 on Saturday. Child tickets are available for ages 6-14 for $9 Friday and $11 Saturday, with children 5 and under free with a ticketed adult.
For more details on the park, visit http://evermore.com or http://facebook.com/evermorepark.