Utah County is a great place for family fun, but this week, most events around the area have been canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While there may not be fun community events for families, there is still plenty of fun to have no matter where you live in the county.
These fun ideas will help break the routine for your family and still allow you to practice safe social distancing.
Here are five fun activities that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Put on your own Holi Festival
The Holi Festival of Colors in Spanish Fork was scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, but was postponed until September to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Holi Festival is a Hindu celebration that celebrates the end of winter and welcomes the spring season.
But just because the festival at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple has been moved to the fall doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate.
Chameleon Colors, a company out of American Fork, creates powder used in the festivals. They created a guide to doing a Holi Festival in your backyard. According to their guide, all you will need is color powder, water and upbeat Holi music.
The powder made by Chamelon colors is available on Amazon, and their guide to doing a festival at home is available at https://chameleoncolors.com/blogs/news/how-to-throw-a-holi-celebration-at-home.
Chalk the neighborhood block
If you are looking for a way to connect with your neighborhood while maintaining social distance, try starting a neighborhood chalk the block event.
Each family in the neighborhood can draw designs in their driveway or stretch of sidewalk, creating a beautiful art exhibit for families taking a neighborhood walk.
Just be careful of the weather — with rain in the forecast through Thursday, it might be better suited to the end of the week.
Do a neighborhood scavenger hunt
Another suggestion for those looking for a way to include the whole neighborhood is to do a community scavenger hunt. The idea is that each home involved would put an image in a front window — it could be animals, sports team logos, whatever represents the family best.
Then families walking or driving through the neighborhood would mark the symbols as they find them. It's a fun way to include those of all ages in the fun.
If you are wanting an easier spin on it, turn your hunt into a bear hunt and have neighbors put teddy bears in the windows.
Participate in Utah Spirit Week
Just because schools are under soft closure, doesn’t mean that students can’t have spirit.
Several school districts around the state are celebrating Utah Spirit Week with fun themed days throughout the week. They are asking people to share photos of #utahschoolspirit on social media and to tag the school they go to.
Monday was Crazy Sock Day. Tuesday is What Ya Readin? Day, where students take a photo of the book they are reading. Wednesday is Pajama Day and Thursday is Terrific Teacher Day, where students can post a message to a teacher they miss. Friday is School Spirit Day where students can wear school colors or school spirit way.
It's a fun way to create togetherness without being together.
Go on a virtual field trip
For the time being, gathering places like libraries and museums are closed to the public. That doesn't mean, though, that you are without some of their amazing programs.
Several local places are doing virtual classes, story time readings and field trips through online exhibits and live videos including the Bean Life Science Museum, BYU Museum of Art, Provo Library, Springville Library, Hutchings Museum, Orem Library and Hogle Zoo.