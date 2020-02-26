The little soda shop that started in the back of a barber shop in Provo has now expanded across Utah County, the state and even to Arizona and Idaho. With tongue-in-cheek soda cocktail names like the “Amen,” “Happy Valley,” and the “Civil Marriage,” this soda shop is a favorite in the hearts of many soda connoisseurs.
Number of Utah County locations: 9
Creative drink names: NCMO, Eternal Companion, By Common Consent, Just Friends, Your Mom, The National Parks, Fictionist, Monster-In-Law
Non-soda drinks: Lemonade (with mix-ins), Horchata
Hot drinks: Hot chocolate
Non-drink options: Cookies (including sugar, chocolate fudge, oatmeal chocolate chip, chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle), Big Fat Crispie, Scotcharoo, popcorn
Where: 241 W. Main St., American Fork
162 W. Center St., Orem
800 W. University Pkwy., Orem
152 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd., Pleasant Grove
30 W. 300 North, Provo
3376 N. University Ave., Provo
602 E. 600 North, Provo
1445 N. Main St., Springville
901 W. 400 South, Springville