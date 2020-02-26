Sodalicious IG

The little soda shop that started in the back of a barber shop in Provo has now expanded across Utah County, the state and even to Arizona and Idaho. With tongue-in-cheek soda cocktail names like the “Amen,” “Happy Valley,” and the “Civil Marriage,” this soda shop is a favorite in the hearts of many soda connoisseurs.

Number of Utah County locations: 9

Creative drink names: NCMO, Eternal Companion, By Common Consent, Just Friends, Your Mom, The National Parks, Fictionist, Monster-In-Law

Non-soda drinks: Lemonade (with mix-ins), Horchata

Hot drinks: Hot chocolate

Non-drink options: Cookies (including sugar, chocolate fudge, oatmeal chocolate chip, chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle), Big Fat Crispie, Scotcharoo, popcorn

Where: 241 W. Main St., American Fork

162 W. Center St., Orem

800 W. University Pkwy., Orem

152 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd., Pleasant Grove

30 W. 300 North, Provo

3376 N. University Ave., Provo

602 E. 600 North, Provo

1445 N. Main St., Springville

901 W. 400 South, Springville