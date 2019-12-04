Sure, they primarily serve soda and hot chocolate. But on the side, you have to try one of their sugar cookies. There are (legal) allegations that the recipe for these moist and dense cookies was stolen from Swig. But I swear under oath; you will have one of the best sugar cookies ever here.
Unique cookie to try: Chocolate fudge
Locations: 30 E. 300 North, Provo; 602 E. 600 North, Provo; UVU campus; 3376 N. University Ave., Provo; 162 W. Center St., Orem; 152 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd., Pleasant Grove; 241 W. Main St., American Fork