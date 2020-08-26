Record: 0-0
Stats: First year
Best win: None
In any other year, the buzz coming out of BYU's fall camp about the young freshman's playmaking abilities might be enough to make some people think he should get a crack at the starting job.
That's not going to be the case this year, however, as he simply doesn't have the game experience the other competitors do. He would really have to have been off the charts to get the starting job going into the season-opener.
That said, don't be surprised if he sees the field in some spot roles. College football definitely can force a team to test its quarterback depth, so Maiava-Peters might even end up as the starter before the end of the season.
Odds to be the starter: 20/1 (4.8%)