Though Patriot Park isn’t hyped as an all-abilities playground, there’s still a lot there for everyone to enjoy, from the smaller playground equipment and slides geared toward younger children to the over-sized baseball-themed features that provide a perfect play area for climbing, sliding and running.
The playground is not fully fenced, but its central location between the fields adds a level of safety for anxious parents, while ample benches offer a place for weary adults to rest while they watch their children play.
A pavilion of picnic tables is also in clear view of the playground making it a great place for a family lunch or post-game celebration, all while enjoying the theme of America’s pastime.