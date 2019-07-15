Patriot Park in Saratoga Springs - new
Unique playground features at Patriot Park in Saratoga Springs.

One of the most important things to note about Patriot Park’s playground is the success that stems from the willingness to try something new. From a small hamster wheel-style spinning toy to uniquely shaped climbing points, the outdoor “elevator” and ample awnings to provide tidbits of shade, no expense or thought was spared in designing a playground that would be fun and different, or as Johnson put it, “whimsical.” Rather than just your standard set of slides and swings, there’s a chance to use a little bit of imagination, and a lot of places to climb, explore and literally have a ball.

