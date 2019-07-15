One of the most important things to note about Patriot Park’s playground is the success that stems from the willingness to try something new. From a small hamster wheel-style spinning toy to uniquely shaped climbing points, the outdoor “elevator” and ample awnings to provide tidbits of shade, no expense or thought was spared in designing a playground that would be fun and different, or as Johnson put it, “whimsical.” Rather than just your standard set of slides and swings, there’s a chance to use a little bit of imagination, and a lot of places to climb, explore and literally have a ball.