One of Eagle Mountain's newer eateries is quickly becoming one of its most popular. Som Tum, which is papaya salad, masaman curry and pad Thai is all available at this eatery.
Location: 1388 Eagle Mountain Blvd., Suite A, Eagle Mountain
Yelp review: "Be sure to put this little gem on your agenda ASAP! Call ahead and order for later and they'll have it ready when you arrive. Everything is made to order, so you can specify how you'd like it. It's all delicious and well worth every penny. Each entree easily feeds 2 hungry adults. Order accordingly." -- Monica R.